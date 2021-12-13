22,788 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

