$24.64 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce sales of $24.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.18 million to $25.10 million. ReneSola reported sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $81.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $81.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.10 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,580. The stock has a market cap of $424.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 2.42. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

