2key.network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,171.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.04 million and $15,171.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006880 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,006,291 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.