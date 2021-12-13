2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.38

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 10962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,361,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

