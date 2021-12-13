$3.11 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.22. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

COO traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $395.84. 6,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.66. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $337.40 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.