$3.12 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report sales of $3.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.23 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $16.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $20.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.