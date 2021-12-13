$3.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post $3.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 million and the highest is $4.01 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 million to $13.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.36 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 1,096,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $104.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

