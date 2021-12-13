34,603 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

