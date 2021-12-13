39,332 Shares in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 257,901 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $2.50 on Monday. NuCana plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50. Research analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

