$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. 1,982,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,363. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

