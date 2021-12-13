4,000 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

