$41.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $41.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.54 million. Zynex reported sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $131.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $179.58 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $194.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $390.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.