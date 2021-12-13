$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $410,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 81,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

