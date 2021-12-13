4,526 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

