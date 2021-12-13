$480.37 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post sales of $480.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.80 million and the lowest is $478.87 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $396.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.50.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.58. 19,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.69.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.