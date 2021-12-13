5,000 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $102.58. 7,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,538. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,107 shares of company stock worth $25,286,662. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

