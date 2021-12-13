5,387 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

