$735.92 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post $735.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.20 million and the highest is $755.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $526.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 135.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

