8,000 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $38.05. 3,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 190.71 and a beta of -0.05.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,285 shares of company stock worth $3,926,042. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

