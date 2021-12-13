80,860 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 80,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,000. Duke Energy accounts for 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 157,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

