8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $496,586.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $866,281.67 and approximately $496,586.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003127 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

