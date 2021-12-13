94,300 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 843,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $149.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,484. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.75 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.