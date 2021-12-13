9,464 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 411.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $650,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 132.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $1,021,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $151.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

