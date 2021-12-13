959,700 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 959,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,242,000. Snowflake comprises about 7.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 805,567 shares of company stock valued at $275,654,001 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $371.25 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average of $300.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

