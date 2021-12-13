AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

AACAY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 122,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,810. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.05.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

