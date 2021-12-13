Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Coerente Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Coerente Capital Management decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 5.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $134.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

