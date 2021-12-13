Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $362.25 Average PT from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $45,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $6.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.39. 344,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,670. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $259.54 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.64.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

