Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $377.91. 20,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,870. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

