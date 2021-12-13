Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.45

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 52239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

