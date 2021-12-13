Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.89. 17,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,182,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $853.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

