Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $200.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.70. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

