Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 488,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,215,383. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

