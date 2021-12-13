Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,952 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.54. 148,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,224. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

