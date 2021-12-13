adbank 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $61,352.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $61,352.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,253,887 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

