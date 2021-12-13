ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.51

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after acquiring an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.