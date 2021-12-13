Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Buys $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACET stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

