Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Buys $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ACET stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.