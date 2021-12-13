ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $260.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

