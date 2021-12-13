Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,268 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $654.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $639.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

