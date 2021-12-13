Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

ADBE traded up $16.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $670.47. 26,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,957. The company has a market cap of $319.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

