Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $184.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFRM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.56.

AFRM opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion and a PE ratio of -36.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

