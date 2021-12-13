AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $124.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $144.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.43.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.21 on Thursday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.34 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AGCO by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

