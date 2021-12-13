Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Shares of APD traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

