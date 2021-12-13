Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

ATSG stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.