Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock worth $214,220,703. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Shares of ABNB opened at $180.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

