Alchemix Market Capitalization Reaches $193.05 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $219.92 or 0.00449566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $193.05 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007012 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,113,213 coins and its circulating supply is 877,792 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.