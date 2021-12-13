Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.09 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $221.66 million and $20.09 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00338520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00136640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,875,250 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

