Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 464 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,817.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,645.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

