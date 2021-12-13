Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $288.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.31 and a 200 day moving average of $284.87. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.46 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

