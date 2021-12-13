Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 6.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in DISH Network by 65.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.13 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.