Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 6.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in DISH Network by 65.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.13 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.
Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
