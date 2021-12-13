Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 259,180 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Alethea Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259,180 shares during the period. Avidity Biosciences accounts for approximately 19.7% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Avidity Biosciences worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

RNA stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

